Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 3,513 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 102.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.01. 1,322,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

