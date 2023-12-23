Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 16,326 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 16,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

