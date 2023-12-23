Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AON were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $291.67. 1,882,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,122. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.