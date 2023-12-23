MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.