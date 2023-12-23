MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.55% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2,192.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 163,288 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7,460.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $84.04. 37,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

