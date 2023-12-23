Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 1,360 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $175.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

