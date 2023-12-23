Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after buying an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,366,000 after buying an additional 1,548,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

