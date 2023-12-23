Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.