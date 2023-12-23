Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

EXAS stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.42.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

