State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,005 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

