Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 78,271 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 4.59% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

BATS:IGEB opened at $45.07 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

