Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 287,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,839,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

