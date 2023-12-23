Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 1,196 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 566,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

ORI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

