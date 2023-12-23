Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

