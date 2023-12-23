Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

