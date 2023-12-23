Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $178.06 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

