ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.