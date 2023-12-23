Rothschild Investment LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,036.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

