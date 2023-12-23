Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $325.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.44 and a 200 day moving average of $310.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.