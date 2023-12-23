Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

