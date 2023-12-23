Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 343 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $172.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

