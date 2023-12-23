Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk Acquires 5,447 Shares

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk acquired 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,090.30.

Profound Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

Profound Medical stock opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 9.31. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.02. The company has a market cap of C$256.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.