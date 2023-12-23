Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $44.30 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.