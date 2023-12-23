Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.