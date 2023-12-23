RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays cut their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

