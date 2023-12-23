Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

