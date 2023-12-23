Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

