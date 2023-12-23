Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

