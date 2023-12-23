HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.62.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $580.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.99 and a 12 month high of $584.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

