Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 2,246 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.43 and its 200-day moving average is $372.62.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

