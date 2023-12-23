Summit Global Investments Has $36.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.5% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.5% during the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $7,556,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.62.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.