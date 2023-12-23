Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $410.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

