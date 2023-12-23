RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $213.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

