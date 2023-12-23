GAM Holding AG Purchases 1,471 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.8% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $180,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

LULU stock opened at $510.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $511.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.53.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

