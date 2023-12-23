GAM Holding AG Sells 920 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.40% of Omnicell worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OMCL opened at $39.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

