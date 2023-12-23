Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.4% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 439,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

