GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Price Performance

NYSE:MNSO opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.