GAM Holding AG Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

