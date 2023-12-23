GAM Holding AG Sells 792 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 95.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Mosaic by 73.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 132,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

