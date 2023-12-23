Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.