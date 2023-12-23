GAM Holding AG Sells 17,000 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in JOYY by 168.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JOYY by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

YY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.49. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BOCOM International downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.