GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 183,700 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

PSTG opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

