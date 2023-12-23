Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Decreased by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 33.0% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mangham Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $102.57.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

