Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $222.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $266.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

