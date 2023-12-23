GAM Holding AG Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Infosys by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,437,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after buying an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after buying an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after buying an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

