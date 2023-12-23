Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

