GAM Holding AG Sells 1,620 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 2.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $28,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $693.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $382.56 and a fifty-two week high of $723.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

