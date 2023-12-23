GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 156,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $85.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

