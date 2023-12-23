GAM Holding AG Has $33.74 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 2.5% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $33,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.58 and a twelve month high of $224.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

