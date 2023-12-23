Mangham Associates LLC Has $568,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mangham Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,737,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.